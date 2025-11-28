Salman Ali Agha confident ahead of T20I Tri-Series final

Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha has backed his side to shine in the T20I tri-series final against Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the eve of the final, Salman highlighted Pakistan’s performances in the past months and shed light on yesterday’s defeat against Sri Lanka.

“We are playing really good cricket throughout the tri-series, [in fact] we are playing good cricket for the past three months,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we could not finish yesterday’s game, but how we made a comeback after being four down in the power play is commendable,” Agha said while hailing the fight-back

He also mentioned the batting collapses, noting that every player is stepping up for the team, which has helped them form partnerships.

“We discuss in every meeting about batting collapses, and it’s all about taking responsibility; every individual is taking responsibility.

Due to this, our collapses are not frequent and are not as consistent as we had in the past,” he continued.

Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in his side and stated that they will play in the same manner as they played in the past two months at home.

“We will play the brand of cricket that we have been playing for the past two months, and I think we have to play that cricket because it is working for us.

Every final is important, and the upcoming fixtures are preparation for the T20 World Cup,” the skipper concluded.

The final will be played tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, and Eshan Malinga.