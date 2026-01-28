Salman Ali Agha defends Babar Azam despite below-par BBL

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Wednesday came out strongly in defence of star batter Babar Azam ahead of the national team’s three-match series against Australia, set to begin on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Salman addressed the media in Lahore a day before the opening match of the three-game series, which will be played from January 29 to February 1 at the same venue.

During the press conference, Salman was asked whether Babar could regain form after a below-par Big Bash League (BBL) 15 campaign for Sydney Sixers, where he scored 202 runs in 11 matches, averaging 22.44 with a strike rate of 103.06.

However, the Pakistan captain dismissed the concern, stating that Babar’s performances for Pakistan matter more than what he does in the BBL, insisting the franchise cricket form should not be used to judge his value.

“I wish someday I attend a press conference and not get asked about Babar Azam,” Salman said. “You [media] need to leave him and let him play his game, and also focus on other players.”

“Look, I agree Babar did not play as per expectations in the BBL, but for us, he has been a proven performer always, so I have no issues. For me, it only matters how he plays for Pakistan. What he does in the BBL does not matter to me.”

Babar, who remains one of Pakistan’s most reliable batters in the format, played eight T20Is in 2025, scoring 206 runs at an impressive average of 34.33, including two half-centuries.

His strike rate, however, remained under scrutiny, standing at 114.44.

Salman Ali Agha also spoke about Pakistan’s approach in home conditions, highlighting how scoring patterns change depending on pitches and match situations.

“We have scored more than 200 in these conditions as well, you can see last year’s Bangladesh series,” he said. “But when you don’t get that kind of batting condition, then scoring big becomes difficult.”

The Pakistan captain stressed that modern T20 cricket has become highly competitive, leaving no room for complacency.

“In T20 cricket, there is no big or small team,” Salman said. “In international cricket, no team is easy.”

Calling the Australia series “very important,” Salman said Pakistan would look to address the shortcomings in their game and execute roles according to conditions.

“This series against Australia is very important,” he said. “We will try to cover the gaps in our game. We all know our roles, how we have to play according to the conditions.”

Notably, the three-match T20I series will serve as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.