‘Salman Butt shouldn’t speak about cricket’

Commentator Bazid Khan said on Thursday that former cricketer Salman Butt should not speak about the sport.

Bazid Khan, who has played six matches for Pakistan, came as a guest on the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire” hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa with comedian Faizan Sheikh and former cricketer Azhar Ali.

He had to pick a former cricketer who should not discuss the sport. His options were Salman Butt, Shoaib Akhtar and Ahmed Shehzad.

He picked Salman Butt.

It is pertinent to mention that Salman Butt was involved in a spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2010. He got banned for a decade from all formats of the game.

Moreover, he had to pick between former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, President of Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings Wasim Akram and legendary pacer Waqar Younis as the commentator who would not let others speak.

He selected Ramiz Raja.

