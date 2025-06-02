Salman Farooqi booked for assaulting motorcyclist in Karachi

KARACHI: Businessman Salman Farooqi has been booked in a case related to assault on a motorcyclist in Karachi’s DHA.

The video of Farooqi torturing a motorcyclist in front of his sister went viral on social media.

As per details, the case has been registered at Gizri Police Station on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.

According to the complainant, he is a sales manager at a mobile company and had gone to Ittehad Commercial in DHA for a recovery task when a minor accident occurred involving a motorcyclist accompanied by women.

Following the incident, Salman Farooqi, who was driving a car, assaulted the motorcyclist.

The complainant stated that the accused, along with his security guard, forcibly confined the motorcyclist inside the vehicle at gunpoint. He further alleged that the victim was subjected to physical assault, verbal abuse, and threats.

Despite repeated pleas from the accompanying women, Salman Farooqi reportedly shoved them and continued the aggression.

Muhammad Saleem claimed that several bystanders witnessed the incident and later shared video footage of it on social media.

Authorities are also trying to locate the victim and his family to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, further raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the suspect.