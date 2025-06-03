web analytics
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
DHA incident: CCTV captures car-bike collision

By Salman Lodhi
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A CCTV footage surfaced showing a collision between a car and a motorbike in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi, which resulted in a businessman torturing a man.

A video showing, the man named Salman Farooqi, the chief executive officer of a private company, physically assaulting a motorcyclist in the presence of his sister went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Despite repeated pleas from the accompanying women, Salman Farooqi reportedly shoved them and continued the aggression.

The recent video reveals that the collision occurred due to the motorcycle’s excessive speed, sparking an argument between the parties involved.

Salman Farooqi was booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.

Earlier in the day, a local court granted a two-day physical remand of Salman Farooqi and another accused in connection with the assault of a young motorcyclist in the DHA area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Gizri police presented both accused, including Salman Farooqi, before a city court.

Farooqi, through his lawyer Naeem Qureshi, filed a bail application, arguing that the sections regarding issuing threats are bailable.

However, the investigation officer (IO) requested the court to grant physical remand for further interrogation.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved a two-day physical remand and directed the IO to present the accused at the next hearing along with a progress report.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The victims were later identified Sudheer and his sister Kalpana.

