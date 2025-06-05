Salman Farooqi’s bail rejected in DHA assault case

KARACHI: A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Karachi south on Thursday rejected bail plea of Salman Farooqi and Owais Hashmi in DHA assault case, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The video went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

Salman Farooqi was booked in the case, registered at Gizri Police Station, on the charges of issuing death threats, assault and public humiliation at the complaint of the eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem.

The court rejected the bail pleas of accused Salman Farooqi and Owais Hashmi. The decision was announced by the Additional District and Sessions Judge South.

According to police, the accused are charged with assaulting and threatening the victim, Sudheer, as well as humiliating a woman.

Earlier in the day, the victim informed the court that he was unaware of the summons and only appeared after being informed by his lawyer earlier that day.

During the hearing, when the court inquired if he was under any form of pressure, Sudheer stated he did not wish to pursue legal action.

“I have forgiven the accused,” Sudheer told the court, adding that he had no objections to whatever decision the court may reach.