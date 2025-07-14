Salman Farooqi cleared after victim retracts claims in viral assault case: police

KARACHI: Salman Farooqi, the accused in a case involving an assault on a young man in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, has been cleared after the victim retracted his claim, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, where businessman Salman Farooqi assaulted a young motorcyclist in the presence of his sister.

The video went viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for legal action.

The City Court of Karachi on Saturday heard the case concerning the assault of a young man in the Defence area, in which the Gizri police submitted a final report recommending the closure of the case.

According to the police report submitted under “C-Class”, the complainant no longer wishes to pursue charges against the accused.

The report stated that the case was a result of a misunderstanding, and the victim has confirmed through a written statement that Suleman Farooqi did not misbehave with him or his sister.

The police further added that the complainant has also provided an affidavit declaring that he does not wish to continue legal proceedings. Based on the affidavit, the police dropped all charges, including the allegations of threats to life.

The court accepted the police’s final report as part of the case record and adjourned the hearing.

The case had initially been registered after a video showing the youth being assaulted went viral on social media, prompting a public outcry and subsequent legal action.