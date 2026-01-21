WMO President Salman Iqbal visit Gul Plaza; Pledges Rs 5 Billion Loan for Fire Victims
- By Web Desk -
- Jan 21, 2026
KARACHI: Salman Iqbal, President of the World Memon Organization (WMO) and CEO of ARY Network, visited the site of the recent Gul Plaza tragedy to express solidarity with the affected traders. During his visit, he announced a massive financial support package of Rs 5 to 6 billion in interest-free loans to help victims restart their businesses.
Accompanied by the President of the Gul Plaza Union, Tanveer Pasta, and prominent members of the business community, Salman Iqbal surveyed the damage caused by the devastating fire. Expressing his deep grief, he assured the traders that they would not be left alone in this difficult time.
“Gul Plaza is not just a commercial hub for Karachi; it provides economic support to the entire country,” Salman Iqbal stated while speaking to the media. “The goods from this plaza reach every corner of Pakistan. The closure of 1,200 shops directly impacts the livelihoods of 60,000 households.”
He urged the traders to resume their business activities immediately, offering a flexible loan of Rs 5 to 6 billion. He emphasized that the affected shopkeepers could repay the amount at their convenience once their businesses are back on track.
Response from the Trader Community
Tanveer Pasta, President of the Gul Plaza Union, expressed his profound gratitude to the WMO President for his timely intervention. He noted that Salman Iqbal had been in constant contact since the day of the fire, providing much-needed moral and financial hope.
“The presence of influential figures like Salman Iqbal gives us the strength to move forward,” Pasta said. He also acknowledged the support of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), mentioning that leaders like Javed Bilwani and Zubair Motiwala are actively involved in the recovery efforts.
The Sindh Government has also stepped in, announcing a compensation of Rs 10 million (1 crore) for each victim. Furthermore, the provincial government has assured the business community that the damaged shops will be reconstructed and the losses fully compensated.
While acknowledging the financial aid, Tanveer Pasta highlighted that the loss of precious lives during the tragedy is an irreparable void that no amount of money can fill. He concluded with an appeal to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to visit Karachi personally to witness the plight of the traders and ensure federal support for the city’s economic backbone.