‘Holding Salman Iqbal responsible for Arshad Sharif’s murder is absurd’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s former focal person for Digital Media Ahmad Jawad has said that the narrative of fixing President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal in the Arshad Sharif’s murder case is absurd.

Ahmad Jawad, who resigned from the post of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s focal person for digital media yesterday, expressed his views on Twitter regarding the killing of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson, Arshad Sharif.

سلمان اقبال کو ارشد شریف کا قاتل ثابت کرنے کا بیانیہ عقل سے اتنا ہی پیدل ہے جتنا کہ فلم سٹار میرا کا کسی یونیورسٹی میں انگلش زبان میں اخلاقیات پر لیکچر کا بیانیہ دونوں پر عوام ہنسے گی!

یہ ہنسانے کا وقت نہیں ہوش میں آنے کا وقت ہے،خدا کیلئے عقل کو ہاتھ ڈالیں #ArshadSharif — Ahmad Jawad (@AhmadJawadBTH) October 30, 2022

Ahmed Jawad said in his tweet that the narrative of proving Salman Iqbal’s involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder case is illogical and it is like filmstar Meera is giving a lecture on ethics in English.

The narrative of holding President and CEO ARY Salman Iqbal responsible for the murder of Arshad Sharif is far from common sense.

Earlier, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal called for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office into the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

The president and CEO ARY Digital Network issued his statement on Twitter after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah levelled baseless allegations against him during his press conference.

