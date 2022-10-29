Salman Iqbal, Imran Khan have nothing to do with Arshad Sharif’s murder: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Faisal Vawda has asserted that President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan have nothing to do with murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to a private news channel, the former PTI leader claimed that the current establishment and Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have also nothing to do with Arshad Sharif’s murder.

Faisal Vawda further said that the truth behind senior journalist’s killing would definitely surface, adding that Mr Salman Iqbal and former premier Imran Khan have no role in murder of the senior journalist.

He alleged that Khurram and Waqar Ahmed – who were present with Arshad Sharif at the time of his death – were facilitators in the killing. He further claimed that Waqar Ahmed was his classmate in school.

“A black man was also present in the car, who is now missing,” he said, terming the Sharif’s death a planned murder.

Salman Iqbal calls for independent probe overseen by UN Human Rights Office

A day earlier, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal called for an independent investigation overseen by the UN Human Rights Office into the slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Mr Salman Iqbal issued his statement on Twitter after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah levelled baseless allegations against him during his press conference today.

He said, “No words can express how shocked and heartbroken I am by the brutal killing of my brother Arshad Sharif. Arshad’s death is an immense loss to all of Pakistan and to journalism globally. My thoughts are with his family and all those who are mourning him. Since the beginning of my career, I have always done my utmost to protect my people, and they can vouch for this.”

“It is not easy to be a journalist in Pakistan. All of us face various threats and it is my job to mitigate them. Over the years, we have lost many colleagues in our country’s war against terrorism, and we continue to support their families to this day.”

Arshad Sharif, a senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenya where he was living in self-exile.

