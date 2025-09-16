President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal pays tribute to viewers, team on network's silver jubilee

KARACHI: On the 25th anniversary of ARY Network, President and CEO Salman Iqbal extended heartfelt appreciation to viewers, team members, and advertising partners, crediting them for the organization’s continued success.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a special message marking the silver jubilee, Salman Iqbal said the trust of viewers, the dedication of the team, and the support of advertisers were the driving forces behind ARY’s rise as the world’s largest and most-watched Urdu-language network.

Mr. Iqbal also paid tribute to ARY’s founder, Haji Abdul Razzak Yaqoob, acknowledging his vision and leadership as guiding principles that continue to inspire the network.

Remembering his late daughter, Samia Salman, he said her presence was the reason he embarked on this journey, adding that her memory remains alive in his heart.

Read more: President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal named among 500 most influential Muslims

He also expressed gratitude to Haji Muhammad Iqbal for his unwavering support.

Salman Iqbal said that every member of the ARY family, along with viewers and advertisers, has played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. “Our 25-year journey is a story of truth, trust, and success. With the same pride and optimism, we are moving forward, and the future of ARY Network will shine even brighter,” he said.