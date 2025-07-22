web analytics
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal honoured by UK Parliament for outstanding contributions to journalism, sports

President and CEO of ARY Network Salman Iqbal has been honoured by the UK Parliament in recognition of his remarkable contributions to journalism and sports.

The prestigious awards were presented at both Houses of Parliament — the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

In the House of Lords, Member of Parliament Lord Qurban Hussain presented the award, while in the House of Commons, MP Mohammad Yasin handed over the Sports Empowerment Award for Iqbal’s contributions to sports-related media initiatives.

British parliamentarians praised his achievements and lauded his efforts in promoting responsible journalism and empowering communities through sports.

Salman Iqbal’s role in shaping media narratives earned him the International Media Powerhouse Award, underscoring his impact in the field of journalism.

Read more: CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal re-elected WMO president

Speaking at the ceremony, Salman Iqbal announced the launch of an English-language channel aimed at promoting Pakistani culture in the United Kingdom.

He reiterated that ARY News serves as a strong voice for Pakistanis in the UK, advocating for Islamic values and cultural representation.

British lawmakers also commended Salman Iqbal for his exemplary service, describing him as a dynamic figure in international media who continues to uplift and inspire diasporic communities through journalism and cultural engagement.

