President & CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, to President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr. Salman Iqbal on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings received the honour for his services for sports, especially in the field of cricket.

The ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad. Dr Arif Alvi also awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz to the belonging to various walks of life for their extraordinary services.

Salman Iqbal’s PSL franchise Karachi Kings has produced a number of quality cricketers. In June 2021, Salman Iqbal also announced a new international cricket league called the 90-Ninety Bash which will soon take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He also serves as the President of World Memon Organization (WMO), an international welfare organization serving humanity through its seven chapters in different countries.

What is Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Sitara-i-Imtiaz is a prestigious civilian award in Pakistan. It recognizes individuals who have made an “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours”۔

