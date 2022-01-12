President ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal to be honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal will be honored with Sitara-e-Imitaz- prestigious civilian award of Pakistan- on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2022.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings will receive the honour for his services for cricket.

In a letter issued by Cabinet Division, the President and CEO ARY Digital Network, has been informed that he will be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail during the investiture ceremony on Pakistan Day.

Besides owning PSL franchise Karachi Kings, which has produced a number of quality cricketers, Salman Iqbal also owns A-Sports -Pakistan’s first HD sports channel- which aired last year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup and will also air the next two Pakistan Super League seasons along with the state-owned PTV Sports.

In June 2021, Salman Iqbal also announced a new international cricket league called the 90-Ninety Bash which will soon take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What is Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Sitara-i-Imtiaz is a prestigious civilian award in Pakistan. It recognizes individuals who have made an “especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours”۔

