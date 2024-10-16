Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz breaks silence on Baba Siddique’s killing

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan opened up on the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close friend of their family.

Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office on October 12 by shooters allegedly belonging to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

In a social media post, the gang claimed that the NCP leader was killed over his ties with Salman Khan.

The politician’s killing led the authorities to bolster security around Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. Fans of the Bollywood star have been banned from stopping and taking selfies outside his residence.

Reacting to Siddique’s killing, Arbaaz Khan called it unfortunate while saying that it affected his family.

“Baba Siddhique was a very, very close family friend and very loved person. You could see how everyone from the showbiz gathered during his Eid parties. I am saddened by the passing of such a loved person.,” Khan added.

While extending condolences to the family of Baba Siddique, he said that everyone in the Bollywood industry, especially his family has been affected by the NCP leader’s killing.

“It’s very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that’s it,” Arbaaz Khan added.

It is worth mentioning here that Salman Khan was one of the first people to visit Baba Siddique in hospital following the shooting.

The Bollywood actor’s family was also spotted visiting the slain NCP leader’s home to pay their last respects.

Earlier, Mumbai Police claimed to have arrested the fourth suspect in the murder of Baba Siddique.

The accused identified as Harishkumar Balakram became the fourth individual to be arrested after Gurmail Baljit Singh, Dharm Rajesh Kashyap and Pravin Lonkar.

Shiv Kumar Gautam, who allegedly fired shots at the NCP leader, remains at large.