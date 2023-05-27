Salman Khan’s brother-in-law finds himself in trouble

28.9 C
An Indian court handed a legal notice to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a case against his film ‘Ruslaan‘.

Aayush Sharma’s ‘Ruslaan‘ is said to be a copy of the 2009 film of the same name. Actor Raajveer Sharma played the leading role in the film.

 

He and social activist Jagdish Sharma filed a petition against ‘Ruslaan‘ through their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh. It stated dialogues and the story have been copied from the original.

South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu and Ruslaan’s producer K. K. Radhamohan have been ordered to respond to the notice within a week.

