When Salman Khan’s co-star was paid 5 times more than him in THIS film

Do you know? Salman Khan’s co-star Bhagyashree was paid five times more than him for his breakthrough film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

One of the most successful and highest-paid actors in Indian cinema at the moment, but you’ll be surprised to know the paycheck, the one-film-old Salman Khan got for his performance in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which was much less than what the female lead of the title received from the producers.

As revealed in an interview by actor Pervien Dastur, who essayed Seema in the film, Khan received INR31,000 at that time to portray Prem, while Bhagyashree, who played Suman, took home INR1.5 lacs.

Dastur further divulged that she was given INR25,000 for her work, adding that Rajshri Productions of the title was never known for their hefty paychecks, but their payments always came home and no one had to ask for it.

It is pertinent to note here Khan once revealed that his remuneration was supposed to be INR31,000, but was increased to INR75,000 after the major success of the film, however, it was still 50% of what Bhagyashree took home.

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the cult romance flick by Sooraj Barjatya was released in December 1989 and turned out to be a huge box office success.

Being the highest-grossing Indian film of the ’80s, with several Filmfare Awards, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ still remains to be one of the most iconic Bollywood romance flicks of all time.

Salman Khan’s rare audition tape of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ goes viral; fans react!