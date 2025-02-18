Salman Khan’s co-star reveals his ‘perfect marriage advice’ to her

Bollywood actor Sheeba Agarwal, who shared the screen with superstar Salman Khan, in ‘Suryavanshi’, reveals his sound marriage advice which benefitted her.

Though India’s most eligible bachelor himself at 59, Salman Khan’s marriage advice has proved to be rather perfect for his co-stars, one of which was actor Sheeba Agarwal, who along with Amrita Singh, shared the screen with the former in ‘Suryavanshi’.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, Sheeba, who tied the knot with actor and film director Akashdeep Sabir in 1996, recalled making her now-husband meet her co-star and close friend Khan when she had decided to marry him.

“When I took Akash to meet him [Khan] and said, ‘This is the guy I want to marry’, he was very happy for me,” she recalled.

Agarwal continued to share, “He has done a lot of shows with him. So he said, ‘Itna acha hai (he’s a good guy) and it’s okay. You’ve tried your best and your husband tried to make Rangeela for you, Miss 420, nahi hua na (It didn’t work right). Abhi kar le chup chaap shaadi (Now just go ahead and quietly get married)’.”

“So that was very sound advice. I was extremely young, but it was the perfect advice,” she believed. “Because how much can you push that card uphill?”

Notably, Agarwal had stayed away from films since the early 2000s, before making her comeback with a brief role in filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023).