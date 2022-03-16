Salman Khan congratulates Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan got his fans excited as he announced to debut his OTT application ‘SRK+’ soon.

On Tuesday, Bollywood’s King Khan dropped a hint of his OTT breakthrough on the micro-blogging site. Sharing a picture of himself with the logo ‘SRK+’, Khan tweeted: “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” (Something is set to happen in OTT world).

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Soon after the announcement was made, his industry frenemy, Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ felicitated the star on this development, asking for a ‘party’.

“Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+,” (Today’s party is on you), read the tweet by Salman giving confirmation of the digital app.

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Director Anurag Kashyap called it a ‘dream come true’ to collaborate with Shahrukh Khan on his new OTT app.

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

However, the fans have to face a little disappointment as it is not the new app by the superstar, rather an ad campaign for the digital platform ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ as announced earlier today.

The commercial introduced by the digital portal on Wednesday featuring King Khan and Anurag Kashyap clears the air around the OTT app actually being a marketing gimmick only.

Zindagi mein do cheezein kabhi underestimate mat karna – @iamsrk and his sense of humour. SRK+ aaye na aaye, maza bahut aaya 👍😂 #ThodaRukShahRukh pic.twitter.com/PyYAwBiEVV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 16, 2022

Salman Khan shared the clip on his Twitter account, with a spin-off of his popular dialogue from his 2011 released Bollywood movie ‘Ready’, calling it ‘fun’.

On the work front, SRK is set to return to cinema with Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated ‘Pathaan’. The film starring Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to release in January 2023.

