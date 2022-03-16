Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Salman Khan congratulates Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan got his fans excited as he announced to debut his OTT application ‘SRK+’ soon.

On Tuesday, Bollywood’s King Khan dropped a hint of his OTT breakthrough on the micro-blogging site. Sharing a picture of himself with the logo ‘SRK+’, Khan tweeted: “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” (Something is set to happen in OTT world).

Soon after the announcement was made, his industry frenemy, Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ felicitated the star on this development, asking for a ‘party’.

Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+,” (Today’s party is on you), read the tweet by Salman giving confirmation of the digital app.

Director Anurag Kashyap called it a ‘dream come true’ to collaborate with Shahrukh Khan on his new OTT app.

However, the fans have to face a little disappointment as it is not the new app by the superstar, rather an ad campaign for the digital platform ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ as announced earlier today.

 

The commercial introduced by the digital portal on Wednesday featuring King Khan and Anurag Kashyap clears the air around the OTT app actually being a marketing gimmick only.

Salman Khan shared the clip on his Twitter account, with a spin-off of his popular dialogue from his 2011 released Bollywood movie ‘Ready’, calling it ‘fun’.

On the work front, SRK is set to return to cinema with Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated ‘Pathaan’. The film starring Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to release in January 2023.

 

