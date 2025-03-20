Salman’s costar recalls Salim Khan trolling actor in front of guests

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan are among the big names in the Hindi film industry.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While the ‘Sikandar’ actor is known for starring in dozens of hit films, his father is a notable screenwriter and producer.

The father-son duo is widely known for their respectful relationship as Salman Khan has admitted that he still asks for pocket money from his father Salim Khan.

Recently, actor Adi Irani, who co-starred with Salman Khan in ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,’ revealed an instance when Salim Khan embarrassed the Bollywood superstar in front of guests.

“I knew Salman since the time he was not even in films. My ex-girlfriend used to take me to Salim Khan’s house, she was a good friend of his. I used to meet him and have food there. The way Salim Khan would treat Salman Khan, I would wonder how someone can do this to his son?” he said.

According to Adi Irani, the notable screenwriter took a dig at his son in front of guests when he was busy working out.

Read more: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ FINALLY gets a release date

“Salman was very much interested in working out. So while he was exercising, Salim ji used to say in front of me, ‘Dekho unko actor banna hai, inko lagta hai body banaane se actor bann jaayenge. Acting ke lie kya kya karna padta hai’ (He wants to become an actor by only focusing on his physical fitness, one has to do much more)’,” he said.

Irani was of the view that Salim Khan might have treated the ‘Sikandar’ star that way to motivate him to prove himself to his father.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’s ‘Sikandar’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj.

The action film is slated to release on March 30.