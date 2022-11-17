Salman Khan doubles up his salary for ads

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has doubled his charges for making a commercial.

Indian news agency Siasat, citing a report, stated that the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star charges INR4-10 crore per ad. The beverage company paid INR8-10 crore to him for their commercial.

The Bollywood star is one of the highest paid Indian celebrities. According to Finances Online, his net worth was INR2,420 crore in 2021. He earns through films, being ambassador for renowned prolific brands and real estate investment.

Salman Khan’s fellow stars charge similar amount for making ads.

MensXP reported that companies pay between INR5.5-10 crore per ad to Shah Rukh Khan for their commerical. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh charges INR1-3 crore and around INR3.5-4 crore per commercial.

Akshay Kumar charges INR8-10 crore.

Salman Khan’s films “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Tiger 3” are scheduled for release next year.

It is pertinenty to mention that the Bollywood actor Salman Khan got death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and tried to kill him twice. The first one was in 2017 outside his Bandra city home. The second plan was to murder the star at his farmhouse in Panvel the following year.

He was given Y+ security which meant that meant that four-armed security guards will follow the actor at all times.

