Salman Khan firing case: Police retrieve guns from river

The police in India retrieved two guns allegedly used in firing at the residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan in Mumbai.

Local police retrieved two pistols, three magazines and 13 cartridges from the Tapi river in Gujarat as part of the investigation, an Indian media outlet reported.

Earlier, police arrested two suspects including Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal who shot five rounds at the Galaxy Apartment residence of Salman Khan on April 14.

According to police, the suspects were working for gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier revealed that the accused had deliberately left various clues and some evidence behind which helped the investigators to track them down.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the suspects left the bike used in the Sunday morning shooting at the gate of Mount Mary Church, barely a kilometer from Salman Khan’s residence instead of of carefully hiding it.

A Mumbai Crime Branch officer suggested that the Bishnoi gang’s intention was only to warn the Bollywood star and not to harm him.

“The gang also wanted Gupta and Paul to be arrested so that they could confirm and take responsibility for the firing on behalf of their gang to instill fear in the public,” he added.

In the investigation, the police also found that this was the second visit of the shooters to Mumbai. Earlier they came to Mumbai in February and went back to thier hometown to celebrate Holi on March 24 and came back to Mumbai on April 1.

On April 15, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the gunfire incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra.

Hours after the incident, Anmol Bishnoi reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post, reading, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”