Sunday, January 29, 2023
Web Desk

Salman Khan gets court order against KRK

Indian court barred Bollywood film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK from reviewing Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘.

KRK tweeted that the Bollywood superstar got a court order which prohibits him from reviewing his film. The self-claimed critic requested Bajrangi Bhaijaan star to allow him to speak about the movie.

“Dear superstar Salman Khan, Can you please give me permission to review teaser of your film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘? Me and public will be thankful for your generosity,” he tweeted.

He asked Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to speak with his son in this regard.

“Sir Salim Khan sir you said on TV Ki ‘Kisi Ko forgive Karna Sabse Badi Khairaat Hai (Forgiving someone is the biggest charity)’. If you really believe in this, then please ask Salman Khan Sahab to allow me to review his films. I promise to not make fun of him. I will just talk about film like a professional critic,” the tweet read.

For those unversed, the ugly spat of KRK with the Bollywood superstar began after he critiqued ‘Radhe‘, which pushed the 56-year-old to file a defamation suit against the reviewer, suspending KRK from talking about the actor on any public platform.

Then, he claimed that the ‘Dabangg‘ actor has paid a whopping sum of INR50 crore to Mumbai and Delhi police, to kill the reviewer.

