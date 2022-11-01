Salman Khan given Y+ security, here’s what it means

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was given Y+ security following death threats to him by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The bodyguards of the “Race” star discovered the threatening letter sent to the celebrity father-son duo Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang are said to be involved in the murder of Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

The gang member allegedly told Salim and Salman Khan that they would do “Moose Wala” to them. Mumbai Police carried out raids in which several gangsters from the outfit got arrested.

Several suspects admitted they were part of the plan.

It is pertinent to mention that investigation revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had hatched two plans to kill the actor. The first one was in 2017 outside his Bandra city home. The second plan was to murder the star at his farmhouse in Panvel the following year.

The state government stepped up security for the Bollywood superstar by giving him Y+ security. It means four armed security guards will follow the actor at all times.

An Indian news agency reported that the security cover of Salman Khan’s fellow celebrities Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also increased. They got X-category security that means they will travel with three armed bodyguards everywhere.

