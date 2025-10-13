Salman Khan hits back at 'Sikandar' director for blaming him for flop

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 13, 2025
    • -
  • 393 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Salman Khan hits back at 'Sikandar' director for blaming him for flop
Share Post Using...