Salman Khan hits back at 'Sikandar' director for blaming him for flop

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan clapped back at ‘Sikandar’ director AR Murugadoss with a sarcastic dig after the celebrated filmmaker blamed his ‘star’ attitude for the film’s box office failure.

For the unversed, Salman Khan-led mega actioner, made on a massive budget and featuring an array of A-list stars, opened to mostly negative reviews this March and went on to emerge as a terrible box office dud, despite being one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year.

Addressing the commercial underperformance of the movie recently, director AR Murugadoss, best known among Bollywood viewers for his remakes of Tamil blockbusters, including ‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Akira’, hints at Khan’s star attitude for having a role in the film’s failure.

“It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up to sets only by 8 PM,” Murugadoss said in August.

While the ‘Tiger 3’ star had been silent on the matter since, he has now responded to the South Indian filmmaker’s claims in the recent weekend episode of his reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, while answering a question by comedian Ravi Gupta, regarding the films he regrets doing.

Khan maintained that he has no regrets whatsoever, neither for projects like ‘Suryavanshi’ and ‘Nishchay’, nor for ‘Sikandar’.

“Main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, meri pasaliyan tooti thi (I used to reach the set at 9 PM, but my ribs were fractured),” he continued to share in a sarcastic manner. “Hamare director sahab bolte the aisa, lekin unki picture jo abhi release hui hai, uske actor to 6 baje pahuchte the (My director said this, but his new movie that has released recently, that hero used to come at 6).”

For the uninitiated, Khan referenced Murugadoss’s latest Tamil release, ‘Madharaasi’, starring Sivakarthikeyan, which faced similar struggles at the box office upon its release last month.

“Pehle Sajid kalti, phir Murugadoss South sidha (First Sajid Nadiadwala distanced himself, then Murugadoss also went back to South),” he taunted further, hinting that the team quickly distanced themself from the project after its underwhelming commercial performance.