Salman Khan injured during shoot in Ladakh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been injured on the sets of his upcoming action drama ‘Battle of Galwan’, while filming in Ladakh.

As reported by the Indian media, Salman Khan, who is currently busy filming for the first-ever biopic of his career spanning over three decades, titled ‘Battle of Galwan’, has sustained on-set injuries, as the cast and crew wrapped up the 45-day-long first schedule of the title in Ladakh, with the actor being on the set for atleast 15 of those days.

“Salman Khan and the entire crew shot for Battle of Galwan at sub-10 degrees temperature in Ladakh. In fact, the actor battled his physical injuries, braving low oxygen levels and extreme weather conditions,” revealed a source close to the production.

According to the details, Khan is now taking a short break before he resumes the shoot for the action drama in Mumbai, with the second schedule, which not only continues the high-octane action for the Bollywood star but also includes some emotional moments.

Notably, filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia helms ‘Battle of Galwan’, based on Shiv Aroor’s best-selling novel ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’, about the Galwan Valley Clash between India and China in 2020. It co-stars Khan with Chitrangda Singh and Abhilash Chaudhary.

While the makers are yet to share an update on the actioner’s release date, it is expected to arrive in theatres sometime next year.