“Salman Khan is our target, will definitely kill him.”

India’s most-wanted gangster Goldy Brar, a Lawrence Bishnoi aide, has given an open threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian news agency recently, the Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of the Bishnoi gang addressed the allegations including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala last year and death threats to Salman Khan.

Claiming the responsibility for Moose Wala’s killing, he reasoned, “Sidhu Moose Wala had an egoistic attitude, excessive wealth, and wielded more political and police influence than he should have. He misused his power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson.”

“He had caused personal harm to us and committed unforgivable mistakes which required punishment. When the government fails to deliver justice and a wealthy individual with close ties to high-ranking officials enjoys impunity, how can we expect justice from the courts? Thus, we got justice ourselves,” Brar explained.

When asked if their gang sent shooters to Khan’s farmhouse thrice to kill him, Brar confessed, “We will definitely kill Salman Khan. Bhai Saheb [Lawrence Bishnoi] had stated that he wouldn’t apologise, Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”

He continued, “As we have mentioned before, it’s not just about Salman Khan. Whoever is our enemy, we will continue our attempts against them as long as we are alive. Salman remains our target, there’s no doubt about that. We will keep trying and when we succeed, you will know.” For the unversed, Khan was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He served a five-year prison sentence in the case. The actor was provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police following the series of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He also received a threatening email from the account titled Rohit Garg stating that he will “end up like Sidhu Moose Wala”.

