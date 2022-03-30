Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut react to Smith-Rock Oscar slapgate

A number of Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Kapoor among others have spoken their word on the infamous Oscar 2022 slapgate.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan – known for his stint as the longest-running host of one of the most controversial reality shows ‘Bigg Boss’ – was asked to comment on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar slap during his recent outing at the IIFA press conference.

“It’s important for a host to be sensitive,” Khan responded. “Humour should always be above the belt and never below the belt.”

Elaborating the comment, he added, “I have hosted shows like Bigg Boss, Dus Ka Dum, and so many live shows on stage. Whenever I have hosted Bigg Boss, and something wrong has happened with one of the contestants that have made me angry or disappointed, I say it out in the show, but I know there’s a limit.”

“I don’t cross a line. Whatever I have to say, I say it on the given Saturday and then on Sunday I am all normal.”

In an Instagram story shared earlier, Kangana Ranaut defended Will Smith for his action. She shared a screengrab of the ‘slap’ captioned with “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did.” Among the celebs was also Varun Dhawan who shared a short clip of the incident on his Instagram story and wrote, “Wow, didn’t expect that.” Moreover, Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor took a slight dig at Will Smith, as she posted a cryptic Instagram story of the moment, “And they say women are too emotional…” read the text along.

Actor Gauahar Khan sided with Rock in the altercation and pointed out Smith in her tweet, “Will has won the Oscar, but lost respect.”

Oscar Jeet Gaye , par izzat haar gaye ! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist , !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off . 😑 #Oscars — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 28, 2022

On the other hand, veteran comedian Paresh Rawal noted that ‘comedians are in danger everywhere’, referring to Chris Rock and Ukrainian president Zelensky further.

Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2022

For those unversed, in an unfortunate turn of events, Will Smith smacked fellow actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Sunday Oscars ceremony, after he made a joke about his wife Jada, for her shaved head due to alopecia.

Comments