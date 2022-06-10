Salman Khan was attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi’s sharpshooter?

An attempt to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was made by a sharpshooter sent by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is involved in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala as well.

The latest reports from Indian media outlets suggest that Police officials have found out shocking details regarding Salman Khan’s assassination by the Bishnoi group while investing in the case of Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala’s gruesome murder.

As per the details, Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime suspect in the murder of Moose Wala, had earlier sent a sharpshooter with “a small-bore weapon hidden in a modified hockey casing” to kill the ‘Dabangg’ actor.

THE MOST STUNNING TWIST IN MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE EXCLUSIVE: Times Network’s @NikunjGargN reveals the most stunning twist in #SidhuMooseWala murder investigations & it has connection with #SalmanKhan. A sharpshooter almost got Bollywood superstar outside his house. Listen. pic.twitter.com/ygJJwhlvVQ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 9, 2022

Reportedly, Bishnoi and his associates had conducted a recce of the actor and learned that the actor isn’t accompanied by any of his security personnel during his morning cycling, and is most vulnerable. Thus the gangster planned to assassinate the actor at that time.

A sharpshooter was planted outside the actor’s residence with a weapon, to target him during the planned time. However, on that very day, Khan was escorted by a police official, as he had to attend a function later, following which, the attacker and his associates decided to drop the plan and backed out.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian government officials had tightened the security for the actor. The measure was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi, who had openly threatened to kill Salman Khan once, emerged as the prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination.

Moreover, the actor’s father Salim Khan had received an anonymous threatening letter as well earlier this week. Khan’s security personnel found the chit on the bench where was resting after a walk.

“Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will do the same [with you] like Moose Wala),” the letter read.

Addressing the threat, Khan told the Indian media, “I have not got this letter. My father got this letter while on a morning walk.”

“I have no recent enmity with anyone. I don’t have any solid reasons to doubt anyone,” he added. “I have not had any dispute with anyone recently. No threat call or message has come.”

