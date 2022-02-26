Did Salman Khan make a fan cry?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had an emotional fan screaming to him during the ongoing ‘Da-bangg’ tour, host Maniesh Paul had to calm her down.

Bollywood star is back on his ‘Da-bangg Tour Reloaded’ with a number of celebs including Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Guru Randhawa, Pooja Hegde, and Aayush Sharma among others, and the group recently performed at Dubai Expo 2020.

A sea of concert-goers came in to see the Bollywood stars perform live, including a super emotional fan of Bollywood Bhaijaan, who had an outburst with the sight of Khan. A short clip doing rounds on social media sees the young lady coming forward to the stage to express her emotions.

“Main sirf Salman Khan sir ke liye aai hu (I have only come for Salman Khan),” she cried while wishing to meet Salman Khan.

Soon a renowned host of India Maniesh Paul made a heartfelt move, getting down from stage, he met her and hugged the die-hard fan, while also assuring that “Main bilkul aapko Salman sir se milaunga, bhai dhyan de kahi behosh na ho jaye (I will definitely make you meet Salman sir. Brother, pay attention that she doesn’t faint).”

On the work front, On the work front, Salman was last seen in 2021 released action drama ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, while, his next outing is expected to be cameos in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, before his next big release, the untitled third installment of ‘Tiger’ franchise, slated for this year’s end.

