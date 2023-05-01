Salman Khan criticized for mocking ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ music composer

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is being criticized for making fun of the music composer of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ Ankit Balhara as he accepted his Filmfare Award.

Salman Khan co-hosted this year’s Filmfare Awards with comedian Maniesh Paul. The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ star asked Ankit Balhara if he had worked in Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Koi..Mil Gaya‘ when he accepted the award.

When the music director smiled, the actor told him, “Le lo time. Ro do, ro do. Humko to chahiye ki koi yahan par aa kar roye (Cry, cry all you want. We want someone to cry on this stage).”

Ankit Balhara delivered an emotional tribute to his mother after receiving the award. As he sang a Mohammad Rafi song for his mom, Salman Khan interrupted him with his fake crying.

The ‘Kick’ star escorted Ankit Balhara off the stage as the latter sang.

Fans started calling out the actor for his behaviour at the event. They also lashed out at the organizers for letting over the segment.

A fan wrote, “I am big fan Salman sir but is jagh aapne galt kiyaa (I am a big fan of you Salman sir but what you did here is wrong).” A second stated, “He’s such an idiot. He has no respect. Budha ho gaya par akal nahi ayi (He has grown old but has no sense)”.

A third stated, “This is so insensitive! He is dedicating his award to his mom and you people aren’t even letting him complete his song. It was his hard work, dedication, and that’s his moment. You two as hosts have absolutely no need to interfere in that winning moment of his!”

It is pertinent to mention that Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ won 10 awards at the Filmfare Awards.

It took Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Dialogue, Best Background Score, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and the Special RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent awards.

The song ‘Dholida‘ from the movie won two awards – Best Choreography and the Special RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent, Janhvi Shrimankar awards.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘ earned INR129 crores at the domestic box office and INR209.77 crores globally.

