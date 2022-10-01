Salman Khan mourns over death of body double Sagar Pandey

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan expressed grief over the death of his body double Sagar Pandey.

Sagar Pandey suffered a cardiac attack while working at a gym in Mumbai city of India.

His first work as Salman Khan’s body double was in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He appeared as the actor’s body double in over 50 movies with Tubelight and Dabangg films.

The Dabangg actor thanked the deceased for his support throughout his career.

“Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace, brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey,” he wrote.

Moreover, he also worked in serials as well.

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey also expressed her sorrow in a statement.

“Life is so uncertain you will be missed a lot Sagar Pandeyji Om Shanti I still can’t accept the fact that you are no more with us,” she wrote.

