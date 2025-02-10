Salman Khan opens up on brother Arbaaz’s divorce from Malaika Arora

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan addressed his brother Arbaaz Khan’s divorce from his first wife Malaika Arora, as he shared a piece of advice for the ex-couple’s only son, Arhaan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Appearing on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, on his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani, Salman Khan talked to the host about his parents, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s divorce, and advised the star kid to focus on his career and having a family of his own.

As Arhaan’s friends revealed his future plans of opening a restaurant, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor told them that the former ‘has gone through his ups and downs’ following his parents’ separation.

“After your mom and dad’s relationship (divorce), you have to make it on your own. One day you will have your own family and unit. So this is what you have to work on to have your own family,” Salman advised his nephew. “The culture of having lunch and dinner with family should always be there.”

“And there should always be a head of the family, who should be respected,” he emphasized.

For the unversed, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora tied the knot with actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1998, at the age of 25. They announced separation, citing compatibility issues, in 2016, and their divorce was finalized the following year. Arhaan, 22, is their only son.

Following their divorce, Malaika began dating actor Arjun Kapoor, however, the couple parted ways sometime last year.

Also Read: Malaika Arora breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor’s breakup announcement

Meanwhile, Arbaaz got married for the second time, to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, in 2023.