Salman Khan receives fresh death threats; extortion demanded

Mumbai Police of India has received a threatening message for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the sender has reportedly made an extortion demand as well.

Days after the recent killing of former lawmaker and NCP politician Baba Siddique by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, allegedly for his ties with Salman Khan, the latter has now received a threatening WhatsApp message, reported Indian media.

According to the details, Mumbai Traffic Police received the message on their WhatsApp number, where the sender demanded INR5 crore from the ‘Tiger 3’ star, or else his ‘condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’.

“Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay INR5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the sender wrote.

Mumbai Police has started an investigation into the new death threat.

It is to be noted here that the veteran politician and NCP leader Baba Siddique, 66, was shot outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office, in Kher Nagar, Bandra, on Saturday.

He was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shubham Lonkar, an associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, confirmed in a purported social media post that the Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for the high-profile killing.

Previously, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.