Salman Khan reveals prolonged battle with 'Suicide Disease'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gets honest about his prolonged health struggles, including a 7.5-year-long battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia, commonly referred to as ‘suicide disease’.

Appearing on actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s new Prime Video chat show, along with his close friend Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, 59, shared his long struggle with trigeminal neuralgia – a facial nerve disorder, often commonly called a ‘suicide disease’ – which he was first diagnosed with while shooting ‘Partner’ (2007).

“I was doing Partner. Lara [Dutta] was there. She removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt pain. I joked, ‘Wow, Lara, you’re electrifying!’ That’s when it started,” he recalled on the first episode of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, sharing that the shooting pain that the disorder inflicts made each following day a struggle.

“You have to learn to live with it,” he continued. “Many individuals are coping with bypass surgeries, heart issues, and more. When I experienced trigeminal neuralgia, the pain was… You wouldn’t wish that on your worst enemy. I endured it for seven-and-a-half years. The pain would strike every 4-5 minutes. It would come on suddenly, even while I was speaking.”

“It would take me about an hour and a half to finish my breakfast, and I would go straight to dinner. For an omelette, since I couldn’t chew it, I had to push through the pain, endure it, just to finish my meal,” Khan disclosed. “I was taking around 750 mg of painkillers, and even that didn’t provide relief. They thought it was a dental issue. I was asked when the pain would subside. I replied that it would lessen a bit after having a drink or two, but it would return at longer intervals.”

“That’s when they realised it was a nerve problem,” added the ‘Sikandar’ star.

“The highest rate of suicides is among those suffering from this disease. Many people are unaware of it. I chose to speak out because numerous individuals are affected. Nowadays, it is quite treatable. There’s a procedure called Gamma Knife Surgery where they attach screws to your face for nearly 8 hours,” he noted. “I went through this surgery. When I emerged, they informed me that my pain would decrease by 20-30%. But, by the grace of God, it completely vanished.”