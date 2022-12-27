Salman Khan roasted Vivek Oberoi in show with words

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has openly criticized superstar Salman Khan for allegedly destroying his career. The ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala‘ star’s tussle against the ‘Dabangg‘ actor has not been resolved for years.

The tiff between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi started in 2003. They had dated their fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ‘Omkara‘ star called a press conference where he claimed that the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ star threatened him for being close to the “Guzaarish” star 41 times in a drunken state.

Vivek Oberoi’s career went downhill after the allegations. He could not work in films. He has apologized to Salman Khan but things are just the same.

Salman Khan has always gotten into the skin of Vivek Oberoi with his statements. A video of him passing comments on his fellow celebrity in his show ‘10 Ka Dum‘ is going viral.

In the video, recalled him telling guests, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj suffering a hamstring injury on the sets. Harbhajan Singh asked if he injured himself chasing Vivek Oberoi.

The actor replied, “Vivek Oberoi….chodiye unko. Unki zindagi unko jeene dein aaraam se nahin toh khaamakhaan choti ho jayegi“.

Vivek Oberoi started his Bollywood career with the 2001 movie “Company“. He worked in films ‘Saathiya‘, ‘Darna Mana Hai‘, ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…‘, ‘Kaal‘, ‘Deewane Huye Paagal‘, ‘Omkara‘, ‘Fool n Final‘, ‘Rakta Charitra I‘, ‘Rakta Charitra II‘, ‘Zila Ghaziabad‘, ‘Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story‘, ‘Krrish 3‘ and others.

