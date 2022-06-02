Salman Khan’s security beefed up following Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Government officials of India have increased the security for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi emerged as the prime accused in Punjabi musician, Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing.

As per the reports from India-based news agencies, security for the ‘Dabangg’ actor has been tightened after Lawrence Bishnoi has been named as the main accused in the assassination of Punjabi singer, Moose Wala.

Stating to a local media outlet, a senior police official said, “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan.”

Reportedly, Khan had been under the radar of the gangster for years in the blackbuck poaching case (they consider blackbucks as sacred creatures) which is still undergoing. He had openly threatened to kill the Bollywood actor in the same.

During an outing at the court in 2018, Bishnoi said, “Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman Khan ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge , pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai , bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain (When I do something, then you will know. Will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As of now, I haven’t done anything. They are involving me for nothing).”

For the uninitiated, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on Sunday.

A Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar claimed the killing and said that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

