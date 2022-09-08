Watch: Salman Khan’s viral video has netizens in fits

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has yet again left netizens confused with his antics, as he tried to shove a glass into his pocket.

A short video doing rounds on social media sees the ‘Dabangg’ actor arrive at a birthday party of film producer Murad Khetani with a glass – half-filled with some liquid – in his hand.

Arriving at the venue, Khan got out of his car and was welcomed by paparazzi, when he tried to tuck the clear glass (with liquid) in the pocket of his ripped denim pants that he was wearing with a casual blue tee. After adjusting the glass in his pocket, Khan posed for the cameramen before moving ahead to greet the party host.

The moment captured by the Indian paparazzo soon went viral on social media and left netizens confused. While many wondered what was in the glass, others questioned the need to place it in the pocket.

Here is how netizens reacted to the video.

did he shove a whole glass of water into his pocket? 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9BAZ0ACFkl — hay (@shiqayat) September 3, 2022

On the work front, Khan is set to make his pan-Indian debut with a Telugu language movie ‘Godfather’ alongside South legend Chiranjeevi.

Moreover, he dropped the teaser of his Farhad Samji-Sajid Nadiadwala movie, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ earlier this week. The title also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan, Johny Lever, Arbaaz Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari.

