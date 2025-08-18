Salman Khan’s Sikandar Director AR Murugadoss says ‘shooting with him wasn’t easy

Salman Khan’s film Sikandar failed to make a mark at the box office, despite high expectations from fans and critics and his fans were disappointed at how the film not only lacked substance but also Salman’s signature charisma, now director AR Murugadoss has taken full accountability for the movie’s underwhelming performance, admitting that he struggled to bring his vision to life.

In a recent interview, Murugadoss also opened up about the unique challenges of working with Salman Khan, highlighting how the superstar’s unconventional schedule impacted the production.

In a candid discussion on Valaipechu Voice’s YouTube podcast, AR Murugadoss explained that Sikandar’s emotional storyline didn’t connect with audiences due to poor execution and described the film’s plot, which centers on a king who fails to appreciate his wife until her organs are donated to three individuals after her death. The king’s journey to fulfill her unfulfilled wishes leads him to bond with an entire village.

“The base story is deeply emotional, but I couldn’t execute it the way I envisioned,” Murugadoss admitted.

Comparing Sikandar to his earlier hit Ghajini, Murugadoss noted that Ghajini succeeded because it was a remake, giving him more control.

“With Sikandar, I didn’t have that command. When the audience doesn’t connect with my vision, it affects me deeply,” he said. Despite the setback, the director expressed his intent to return to Hindi cinema if he finds the right project.

Challenges of Working with Salman Khan

Murugadoss also shed light on the difficulties of shooting Sikandar with Salman Khan. The superstar’s late arrivals, often not reaching the set until 8:00 PM, forced the crew to shoot day scenes at night. “It’s not easy working with a star like Salman Khan. We’re used to shooting early in the morning, but that’s not how it works with him,” Murugadoss shared.

This schedule posed particular challenges for child actors, who had to film scenes as late as 2:00 AM, even for sequences depicting daytime activities like returning from school. These disruptions affected the entire cast and crew, adding to the production’s complexities.

Despite Sikandar’s lackluster performance, Salman Khan remains a powerhouse in Bollywood, with fans eagerly awaiting his next project. AR Murugadoss, while disappointed, is determined to bounce back with a stronger project in Hindi cinema. For now, Sikandar serves as a lesson in the challenges of balancing creative vision with the demands of working with a superstar like Salman Khan.