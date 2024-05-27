Salman Khan’s Sikandar likely to star THIS Baahubali actor as villain

web analytics
Monday, May 27, 2024
The makers of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Sikandar have reportedly roped in a Baahubali actor to play the role of the villain in the film.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to release next year as Salman Khan will begin shooting for the movie in June, an Indian media outlet reported.

As rumours intensified about the villain of the movie, producer Chithra Laksmanan has said that South star Sathyaraj will play the villain in Sikandar.

Laksmanan in an interview said that Sathyaraj, who played the role of Kattappa in Baahubali, will be up as villain against Khan in Sikandar.

The actor has also confirmed the news himself in a recent interview and said that he is the villain in Salman Khan’s film.

Read more: Anil Kapoor to replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host?

Rashmika Mandanna has been confirmed to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan.

The actor also confirmed joining the movie in an Instagram post.

“You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar,” she wrote.

Earlier, reports suggested that Salman Khan insisted on doing the action scenes himself and modified his workout regimen to develop a chiseled physique.

AR Murugadoss is set to make a comeback to Hindi cinema after a hiatus of eight-year since Akira in 2016.

