A cigarette or something else? Internet reacts to Salman Khan smoking on live show

Bollywood star Salman Khan was dubbed a ‘hypocrite’ as he was spotted smoking a cigarette on a live show while hosting ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Not many days after Salman Khan schooled the housemates on the ongoing second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ for their behaviour, inappropriate for the family audiences of the show, the host himself was caught with a cigarette in his hand while hosting the latest weekend episode.

Viewers of the show were quick to notice this ‘hypocrite’ conduct of the Bollywood star and shared the screenshots from the episode on social media, with the caption, “Salman smoking on national television.”

Sab Kuch To Thik Tha Par #SalmanKhan Bhaii ko Expose nahi Karna tha Editor 🥺 Pahle Appy Feez me 🍷 milakar Pina tak to thik tha par Live Telecast Me Smoking wo bhi Without Warning ⚠️?@JioCinema @EndemolShineIND #BiggBossOTT2 #JiyaShankar #ShahRukhKhan #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/96JapDeqT8 — 🌵 it’s A Girl 🌵 (@aajkiladkii) July 9, 2023

Reacting to the social media post, a Reddit user wrote, “Only last week saw a video promo where bhoi was advising contestants how kissing onscreen is against our culture, meanwhile bhoi.”

“We know he’s a hypocrite but if you are lecturing others at least act better in front of them,” wrote another on the same post.

“It’s on OTT & not national TV so I think there is no legal issue. But he’s such a hypocrite. Lecturing contestants about culture & sh** while doing every wrong thing out there lol,” one more asserted while correcting the OP.

Some loyal fans even blamed the editing team of the show for not doing their job right which ended up exposing the actor.

