WATCH: Salman Khan breaks security protocol

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recent viral video has captured the actor sharing breaking his strict security protocol to tender moment with a young fan.

Salman Khan recently made an appearance, dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, matching shirt, and shoes.

As he walked in, a viral clip shows a young fan dashing towards him, clearly eager for a photo.

In a heartwarming gesture, Salman Khan momentarily paused and gently placed a hand on the boy’s shoulder, and posed patiently, despite being surrounded by a sizable entourage.

The viral footage has won the internet over, with fans showering the actor with praise for his humility and warmth.

Known for his affection towards children, the Sikandar star’s kind interaction reminded many of his softer side. Comments flooded social media, with fans posting red heart emojis and emotional messages.

Earlier, following the lackluster reception of Sikandar, Salman’s fans have voiced their frustration, calling for the star to break free from his formulaic roles, with many hoping for a return to the kind of heartfelt storytelling seen in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

The online movement has gained traction, urging the Bollywood megastar to choose more meaningful and refreshing projects moving forward.

It seems the fans’ voices have been heard. Salman Khan is now reportedly in talks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 hit.

The original film, which earned critical acclaim and a National Film Award for ‘Wholesome Entertainment’, is remembered for its heartwarming narrative of Pawan (Salman Khan) and the mute girl Munni. Given its success, a sequel has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Recent reports confirm that Salman Khan has met with screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of RRR director SS Rajamouli, to discuss ideas for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.