Salman Khan’s home firing case: Father of accused reacts to son’s arrest

Joginder Shah, the father of one of the two accused arrested for opening fire outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Bandra home, has reacted to his son’s involvement in the case.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

For the unversed, the Mumbai police, on Monday night, arrested two men, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who are likely to be working at the behest of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and opened fire at Khan’s residence during the wee hours of Sunday. Nabbed from Bhuj, Gujarat, both the shooters were then brought to Mumbai for further investigation and were presented before Killa Court, after which the crime branch was granted their custody till April 24.

As per the latest development, Shah, father of Sagar Pal, 21, reacted to the matter and has expressed shock over his son’s alleged involvement in the crime. “I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media… We don’t know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier,” he said.

“We are all labourers. He was a simple person. He was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don’t know how he reached Mumbai,” Shah added.

Notably, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also met the Bollywood star, following the horrifying incident and assured the Khan family of their safety and increased security.

Meanwhile, veteran filmmaker and father of Bollywood actor, Salim Khan dubbed those threatening the ‘Tiger 3’ star as ‘jaahil (illiterate)’. He said, “What’s there to talk about? Ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you’ll learn your lesson when we’ll kill you). We’ve been given extra police protection. They’ve assured protection for us and our friends. If they’ve arrested two people today, that means they’re on it.”

For the unversed, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on Sunday, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Hours after the shocking event, Anmol, brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. The purported post by him read, “Salman Khan, do not take us lightly. This firing incident was just a trailer so that you understand our strength.”

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

Salman Khan steps out of residence for first time after firing incident