Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Web Desk

Salman Shehbaz meets Jahangir Tareen, Aun Chaudhry

LAHORE: Salman Shehbaz, son of Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Jahangir Tareen and Aun Chaudhry in Lahore, ARY News reported. 

During the meeting, Salman Shehbaz, PTI dissidents, Jahangir Tareeen and Aun Chaudhry discussed the country’s overall political situation. Matters related to the future political strategy also came under discussion.

Salman Shehbaz also gave the ‘important’ message of the prime minister to the senior politicians.

Read more: Aleem Khan dismisses reports of forming new political party

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aleem Khan dismissed reports of forming or joining a new political party.

In a statement, the former PTI leader, who was disqualified as a lawmaker last year, said that he has good relations with Jahangir Tareen and Chaudhry Sarwar but right now he is only focused on his welfare project and had no plans to join any party.

