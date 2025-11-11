Salman’s ton powers Pakistan to 299

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha scored a stunning century as Pakistan reached 299-5 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI being played in Rawalpindi.

Put into bat first in the ODI series opener, Pakistan piled up 299-5 in their 50 overs despite being reduced to 95-4 at one stage of their innings.

Asitha Fernando started the proceedings for Sri Lanka, trapping the in-form Saim Ayub lbw for six in the fourth over.

After the early wicket, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam paired for a 54-run partnership coming on 84 balls, thanks to the visitors’ clinical bowling.

However, Zaman’s wicket in the 17th over triggered a mini collapse. The left-hander made 32 from 55 balls before getting stumped off Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling.

Soon after, Mohammad Rizwan (5) was trapped lbw as well, courtesy of Wanindu Hasaranga’s spin wizardry. The home side were further left in dire straits as Babar Azam was castled by a beauty from Hasaranga. He made 29 from 51 with the aid of three fours.

Consequently, Green Shirts slumped from 68-1 to 95-4 in the span of six overs.

Sri Lanka were all over Pakistan, but it was Salman Ali Agha’s and Hussain Talat’s 138-run partnership, which not only took the home side out of trouble, but also helped in reaching an above-par total.

The duo batted with responsibility at a brisk rate and brought the total to 233 in 43.3 overs. The stand eventually culminated with Talat’s wicket, who fell after scoring 62 from 63, striking six fours and a maximum.

More to follow…