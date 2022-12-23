Salt Bae banned from US Open Cup final

Turkish celebrity chef, Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae is being banned from attending the US Open Cup final amid the FIFA World Cup fiasco.

As per the reports, the celebrity chef who commonly goes by the name Salt Bae has been barred to attend the upcoming Lamar Hunt US Open Cup final, the team announced on Wednesday.

“Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” read the announcement tweet by the organization.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

It should be noted here that the decision came following his antics with Argentinian players during their FIFA World Cup final celebration at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The steak seasoner captured attention earlier this week when he was clicked grabbing the coveted gold FIFA trophy while the world champions celebrated the historic win with their families. For the unversed, the trophy is prohibited to be touched by anyone other than title winners and the head of the state as per the FIFA rules. While FIFA is yet to take action against Gokce, the oldest US domestic championship came with the timely punishment to Salt Bae for pestering players including Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister and others for selfies during their winning moment. He also approached superstar Lionel Messi, who not very pleasingly agreed to pose for a quick picture. Moreover, Salt Bae went on to casually touch the iconic 18-carat gold trophy worth approximately $21.3 million.

