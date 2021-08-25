Salvage crew resumes operation today to drag vessel from Karachi beach

KARACHI: The salvage operation of a cargo vessel grounded at Karachi’s Seaview beach will resume today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The operation will be started during a span of tidal waves in the sea, sources related to the matter said.

“A two-and-half hours long effort yesterday to drag the vessel in the sea resulted in failure.”

“Cargo motor vessel (MV) Heng Tong 77 was dragged by 800 meters from the beach at a depth of 25 meters deep water yesterday but the ropes of the tug boat snapped while pulling the 36,000 deadweight tonnage vessel into the deep water”.

“The rope has been fixed again and the salvage crew will resume the effort to tug the vessel,” maritime officials said.

The rescuers will drag the grounded ship during a window of high tidal waves in the sea, according to officials. The salvage crew have two more days to re-float the stranded vessel, otherwise, the high tides will subside with the waning moon, an official said.

The 98 metres in length and 20 metres wide vessel MV Heng Tong 77, with a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage, was said to be waiting for a crew change outside the Karachi harbour while on its way to Turkey from China last month when tidal waves caused it to lose its anchors and start drifting towards the shore.