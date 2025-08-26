Sam Asghari reacts to ex-wife Britney Spears comments about their marriage

Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari responded to his ex-wife, pop star Britney Spears, calling their 14-month marriage a ‘fake distraction’.

For the unversed, Grammy-winning pop star Britney Spears said on Monday that her third marriage, to Sam Asghari, was a mere distraction and shield from the other struggles of her life, including separation from her kids.

“We’re just people so fragile and human, the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” the mother of Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with her second husband, dancer Kevin Federline, wrote in an Instagram post.

“I was cut off from calling or texting, and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears,” she continued, before admitting, “It’s weird, me and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.”

While the Princess of Pop has since edited her post to delete the cryptic note, Asghari has now reacted to her comment. “Our marriage was very real to me,” he said in a statement to a foreign publication.

“It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always,” he added.

Notably, Asghari and Spears tied the knot in June 2022, after years of dating. However, their short-lived marriage ended the following August.