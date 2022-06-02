Sam Asghari opens up on qualities in fiancee Britney Spears

Musician Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari called his partner a humble person with a beautiful soul.

Sam Asghari, who is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series Black Monday, opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears in a conversation with GQ Magazine. He talked about her qualities which make him feel special.

“The humbleness that attracted me,” he said as quoted in the report. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul. I want it to represent something.

“I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler.”

He added: “It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

Sam Asghari said he did not want anybody to know and interfered in his relationship with Britney Spears.

The Baby One More Time singer had taken to Instagram to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari back in September last year.

In April, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

