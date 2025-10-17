Singer-songwriter Sam Fender has been awarded the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third album, People Watching.

The announcement took place during the award ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday night, marking the first time the event has been hosted outside London.

Jubilant crowds celebrated a local talent from North Shields Fender, as he triumphed over notable competitors, including Britpop band Pulp, Irish singer CMAT and post-punk group Fontaines DC. Hosted by DJ Lauren Laverne. The ceremony featured performances from several nominees, such as FKA Twigs and Martin Carthy.

In his acceptance speech, Fender expressed gratitude to his fellow nominees, stating, “We’re in great company”. He dedicated the award to his late friend and mentor, Annie Orwin, whom the album’s title track honors. “I want to dedicate it to Annie Orwin who’s up there”, he said, while becoming emotional.

Later at winner’s new conference, Fender celebrated with his band, joking that some members had sneaked off for a cigarette. He expressed surprise at winning, saying “We didn’t think we were going to win anything, so I am still in shock”. He added, “Normally, if you have an inkling that you will win, you’ll write something, but I was like, ‘Nah, there’s no way this is going to happen”.

When asked how the band would celebrate, he replied, “I think we will go for a beer, and then we’ve got four weeks off, so it’s just nice to be home”.

Other acts on the a12-album shortlist included indie rockers Wolf Alice, nominated for their album The Clearing and singer Pinkpantheress for her second mixtape, Fancy That. Judge Sian Eleri noted that the decision on the winner came after extensive discussion, highlighting Fender’s album for its for its “cohesion, character and ambition”, describing it as a classic that will hold a special place in record collections for years to come.

Fender was previously nominated for his album Seventeen Going Under in 2022. Since its inception in 1922, the Mercury Prize has recognized the best British or Irish album of the year, though no Irish act has yet won. This year, CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, was considered a favorite for her LP Euro-Country. Reflecting on the success of Irish artists, she remarked, “I think that this is a bit of a generation of traumatized people that are getting to make music now”.

Last year, the prize was awarded to the Indie band English Teacher for their debut album, This Could Be Texas.